PM Modi has shown his back to Manipur, says Congress

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which grants special powers to Indian armed forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”, has been extended for six months in violence-torn Manipur.

According to a government notification, AFSPA has been extended across Manipur, barring 19 police stations. The entire state has been declared as a “disturbed area” for a period of six months, said the notification.

"Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023," the notification reads.