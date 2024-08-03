Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari loses in individual archery quarterfinals

Veteran archer Deepika Kumari crumbed under pressure once again, suffering a 4-6 loss to Korea's Suhyeon Nam in the women's individual event quarterfinals to bring down curtains on India's campaign at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, 2 August.

Deepika had qualified for the quarterfinals after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen 6-4 earlier in the day.

Deepika had defeated the 19-year-old Nam in straight sets in the semifinal at the Shanghai World Cup in April en route winning a silver medal, but on Saturday the Indian stalwart could not repeat that performance.

The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals.