Deepika reaches individual archery quarterfinals; Bhajan Kaur eliminated

Criticised for her below-par show in the team event, veteran Indian archer Deepika Kumari reached the individual quarterfinals with a 6-4 win over Germany's Michelle Kroppen, but it was curtains for Bhajan Kaur at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, 3 August.

Bhajan lost the shoot-off to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa.

Desperate to salvage India's floundering campaign in the archery range, Deepika will face Korea's Suhyeon Nam in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Bhajan did well to stretch her Indonesian rival to shoot-off but fluffed the first shot by managing an eight when she needed a 10 to secure her passage into the last-eight.

"Certainly I was lacking in something, that's why I lost. I will work on that when I go back home," Bhajan said after her 1/8 elimination round match.

Asked if she felt the nerves going into the shoot-off, she said, "Wo toh poore match mein hi rehta hai (nervousness remains throughout)," she said with a chuckle.

"I was not thinking of shooting a 10, I was just focussed on following the process," she said.

"I have learnt a lot from this campaign," she added but could not explain what, and again let out a smile.

After disappointing results in other team events, the mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara on Friday was in line to win a bronze but finished fourth.