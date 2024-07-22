Paris Olympics: Veterans Rai, Deepika Kumari to anchor archery campaign

“Compared to Tokyo, the preparation has been better planned with a lot of stress on scientific training, mental conditioning and more importantly, tweaking the nature of domestic tournaments in line with the Olympic format,” Sanjeeva said.

“If we go by current form and the way the archers are performing, we can realistically look at three medals – men’s individual, men’s team and mixed team. Out of these three, one will definitely happen. A medal from the women’s competition will be a bonus but the team has to click together,” he added.

The men’s team, according to the Olympian, is in good nick and the momentum needs to be carried forward. “The fact that the men’s team qualified late for Paris is probably a boon. It kept our archers on their toes and if they can maintain that focus and play bold, a podium finish is a huge possibility,” he said.

Last April, the troika of Rai, Jadhav and Bommadevara won a historic World Cup gold in Shanghai by beating the reigning Olympic champions South Korea. That gold, which came after 14 years, was testimony to India’s rising confidence ahead of the final Olympic qualifier in June in Antalya, Turkey.

Singh stressed that Bommadevara is a medal prospect in men’s individual and if veteran Rai, who will be playing his fourth Olympics doesn’t succumb to time pressure, the chances of a medal will go up in the team’s. Both the men and women’s team qualified for Paris 2024 on the basis of their current world rankings.

As per the current World Archery rankings, Indian men (238 points) are placed second behind South Korea (340). Chinese Taipei (226), People’s Republic of China (212) and Italy (207) complete the top five.

In the women’s team world rankings, India are eighth with 191 points. South Korea (296), China (271), France (255), Germany (254) and Mexico (232) are the top five nations. India are ranked ninth in the mixed team rankings with Korea, Japan and the USA among the top three.

Incidentally, Deepika - who has staged a comeback after motherhood - will also be taking part in her fourth Games. ''Deepika has matured a lot and did well in two World Cups. Her role will be very important because she is anchoring the team at the end. She needs to finish boldly and confidently. A lot depends on her. She has to be in the right frame of mind because at times she becomes a little edgy. If Deepika remain calm, cool and let fly her arrows in one go, sky is the limit,” Singh said.