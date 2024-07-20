LeBron James to Ledecky, be ready for a star shower in Paris Olympics

Come next Friday, 26 July it will be time for the famous words: ‘Let the Games begin’ in Paris. As more than 10,000 athletes descend on the French capital for what would be the third edition of the Games there (after 1900 & 1924), it will also be time for some serious stargazing.

From LeBron James to Novak Djokovic or Simone Biles, it’s like a Who’s Who of the sporting glitterati. We try to cherry pick top 10 of them, though it’s never a full proof selection by any means:

LeBron James (United States)

Look who is back. LeBron James, the US National Basketball Association’s (NBA) all-time leading scorer may be just few months short of 40, but still has enough fire left in the belly for one last hurrah in the Team USA shirt. It will be his fourth Olympic appearance – but his first since London 2012.

“I still love the game of basketball. And Team USA has done well by me, so I felt like it was important for this summer to be able to go out there and play with the rest of the guys,” he said as he is set to be the first US men’s basketball player to compete at the Olympics in three different decades.

A three-time Olympic gold medalist, James said that he is “still playing at a high level” – and that’s a warning for the rivals that a fourth one may be round the corner.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

The man with the highest number of men’s Grand Slam titles, 24, will want to correct an anomaly in Paris this time – that of not having an Olympic gold medal. The Serb, a former world No.1 for record number of weeks, has made it to the men’s singles semi-finals on three occasions but is yet to feature in a final.

Set for his fifth appearance in the Games, Djokovic will need to be at his best if he encounters 14-time French Open winner Rafa Nadal or 2024 French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on his way to the final at Roland Garros.

With three French Open titles in the bag, Djoko has the wherewithal to be a title contender on clay again.