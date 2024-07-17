Paris Olympics: No pressure, says shooter Arjun Singh Cheema

India's jumbo 21-member shooting contingent at the upcoming Paris Olympics will have to fire if the country’s dreams of breaching double figures in the medals tally are to be a reality. However, Arjun Singh Cheema, an Asian Games gold medalist in the 10m air pistol event and Olympics debutant, feels such high expectations should not invite any extra pressure on them.

Despite the pre-event hype about Tokyo, India's shooters drew a blank, raising eyebrows. However, the 23-year-old from Punjab feels they should treat Paris like any other competition: ‘’From an athlete’s point of view, it would be just a competition for me. It’s not a question of pressure, but our duty to give of our best,’’ said Cheema, who will also partner Rhythm Sangwan in the mixed 10m air pistol event.

The Union ministry of sports & youth affairs, under its TOPS (target Olympic podium scheme), coughed up as much as Rs 62.42 crore for training and developing the shooting contingent for the Paris Games cycle, and expectations will naturally follow. It was Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who secured the first podium finish for Indian shooters with a silver in Athens 2004, followed by Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold in Beijing, then Gagan Narang (bronze) and Vijay Kumar (silver) standing out in London 2012.