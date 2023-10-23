Parl panel to 'consider & adopt' draft reports on Bills to replace criminal laws on Oct 27

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha on Home Affairs will meet on October 27 to "consider and adopt" the draft reports in connection with the replacement of the India's existing criminal justice system under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act with new Bills.

In what will be the 12th consecutive meeting of the committee on the three new Bills since it first met on August 24 to study the new legislations, the schedule for October 27 meeting says that it will consider and adopt the following draft reports -- Draft 246th Report on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023'; Draft 247th Report on 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023'; and the Draft 248th Report on 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023'.

The panel is headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal.