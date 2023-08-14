Congress demands wider consultations on Bills replacing criminal laws

The Congress on Sunday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of "misleading" Parliament and the people about certain provisions in the three new bills that seek to overhaul the country's criminal justice system and demanded wider consultations on the proposed legislations involving experts and public.

The opposition party also alleged that these bills, introduced by Shah in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon session on Friday, were brought by the government in a "clandestine, hidden and opaque manner without any consultations".

In a statement, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that without any prior intimation or public consultation or inviting suggestions from legal experts, jurists, criminologists and other stakeholders, the Modi government introduced the three bills from its "black magic hat" on August 11.