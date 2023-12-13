Parliament passes bill to repeal 76 'redundant and obsolete' laws

Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill to repeal 76 "redundant and obsolete" laws, with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business.

So far, the Modi government has repealed 1,486 laws, and once the present bill gets Parliament's nod, the number of laws removed from statute books will go up to 1,562, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, moving the bill for consideration.

In December last year, the government introduced the Repealing and Amending Bill to cull 65 old laws. But the bill could not come up for discussion in subsequent sessions. Meghwal said he is moving an official amendment to add 11 more bills to the list, bringing the total to 76.

The 11 bills added through the amendment are "colonial-era laws", he said, adding that the repealing of old laws is part of the government's efforts to improve "ease of living as well as ease of doing business".

In his brief remarks, the minister took a jibe at the previous UPA government, saying not even a single law, which is not required in the current scenario, was repealed.

The repealing and amending bill also aims to correct a “patent error” in one of the laws by replacing certain words.