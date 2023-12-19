Parliament probe: Accused part of 6 WhatsApp groups named after Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad

The six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case were part of half a dozen WhatsApp groups named after Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekar Azad, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused and other members of these groups would regularly discuss the thoughts and ideas of the freedom fighters and also share related video clips, the sources privy to the investigations said.

In a major security breach on 13 December, two men — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two other persons — Amol Shinde and Neelam — sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

In addition to the four, police have arrested Lalit Jha, the alleged key conspirator, and Mahesh Kumawat. They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The social media -- Instagram and Facebook -- posts of the accused showed that they were greatly inspired by the revolutionary leaders and therefore, decided to replicate Bhagat Singh's act in Parliament.