When does 'peaceful protest' become 'act of terrorism'?

﻿A rational nation, a reasonable state, should be able to distinguish between a peaceful protest, however spirited, and an act of terrorism. That we no longer can is a reflection of two things. One is India’s laws, which have always been bad but have become demented. The other is our inability to separate the state from the nation. Recent events, whose details we do not need to go into here, shine a light on both. We need to see how, and this is not limited to the events in our Parliament.

Cattle slaughter is an economic offence in India and not a religious crime. This is because the Constitution’s directive principle on this issue advises us that cattle are important for the economy. Constituent Assembly debates are filled with earnest Congressmen telling the nation that one reason India was malnourished was because there was insufficient milk for our children. And to reverse this, it was necessary that cow slaughter be banned.

No evidence was given from elsewhere in the world, because none existed. In its early manifestos, the Jana Sangh opposed the use of tractors because that would mean that bullocks would have no work.

All this has changed over the years, of course. India is a milk surplus nation that exports its produce. And tractors have long eclipsed bullocks. But cattle slaughter laws not only remain, but have been tightened. Gujarat’s punishment for cattle slaughter is now life imprisonment. No other economic crime attracts this, but we have accepted that we are so full of passion in this that we cannot turn back from this path.