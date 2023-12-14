'You could have hoped for bail had you engineered riots, not released smoke!'

How dared you violate the dignity of such a Parliament? It is true that there are criminal cases against 40 per cent of them. It is also true that 25 per cent of them have serious criminal charges against them like murder, attempt to murder, rioting and violence against women — but it is still a sacred place.

You violated its sanctity and must pay for it. You will be punished. You have insulted the country and brought a bad name to it, so you must pay for your sins.

You are guilty of committing so many mistakes. Why did you release smoke in the House? You could have spread hatred, communalism, disinformation, but smoke? What were you thinking? Smoke would douse the fire of visceral hatred? You could have at least spoken about the need for truth, tolerance, equality… but smoke? Really?

Whatever made you think of releasing yellow gas, huh? Why yellow? You could have thought of mixing red and turning it into orange. That would have mitigated your offence somewhat. But yellow? What were you smoking?

Had you completely taken leave of your senses? You talked about unemployment? You could have spoken about Article 370, CAA, the Hindu Rashtra… you would have been promptly released on bail. Garlands of flowers would have greeted you on your release and you would have been felicitated and probably earned a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha election in 2024? You would then have won the election. You would never again have felt the need to jump into the house from the visitors’ gallery.