'Is it a crime to ask HM to make a statement in the house?' Kharge on suspension of 15 MPs

Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed the Centre over the suspension of 15 MPs from Parliament until the end of the winter session on 22 December, and for taking no action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry into Parliament of the two men who caused Wednesday's Lok Sabha security breach.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has termed it the murder of democracy. “The BJP government has reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp. Not even the pretense of a democratic process is left,” said Venugopal in a post on X.

Also posting on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked, "Is it a crime to urge the Union Home Minister to make a statement in the House? Is it a crime to want a discussion on the perilous security breach? Does it not invoke draconian shades of dictatorship, a hallmark of the present dispensation?"

Venugopal called it "a horrible, undemocratic move" to suspend Opposition MPs for demanding an answer from the government on the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. “On the one hand, MPs are suspended for demanding accountability, while on the other hand, there is no action against the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the miscreants,” wrote Venugopal.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen strongly criticised the government over the suspension, and said fellow TMC MP Derek O’Brien — the only Rajya Sabha member among those suspended — was within his rights when he went to the well of the house demanding a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah over the Lok Sabha security breach.