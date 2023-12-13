Parliament security breach: Beniwal, Nagar, Aujla hailed as 'saviours of the day'

Lok Sabha members Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were at the centre of the scene when a group of MPs managed to overpower two persons who jumped into the house chamber and released yellow gas from canisters.

The three MPs were later hailed by their fellow members as "saviours of the day" and some even took selfies with them.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour at around 1.00 pm and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises. All four have been held by the security forces.