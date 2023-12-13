Six people suspected in Parliament attack, four held: police sources

The Delhi police suspects the involvement of two more people along with the four who have already been held in the Wednesday security breach of Parliament, sources said. All six were known to each other and were staying in a house in Gurugram, they claimed.

Amol Shinde and Neelam — arrested outside Parliament — and Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — held inside the Lok Sabha chamber — are in police custody. Two more, identified as Lalit and Vikram, and suspected to be their accomplices, are reportedly as yet untraced.

Shinde and Neelam were arrested earlier in the day for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellow and red smoke, police said.

The incident happened minutes after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a similar-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. They were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.