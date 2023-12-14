Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien sits on silent protest in Parliament complex

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday held a silent protest inside the Parliament complex, after he was suspended from the upper house for disrupting the proceedings.

A resolution on breach of privilege was also moved against him for staying in the house after suspension, and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha.

O'Brien walked out of Parliament building with a placard hanging around his neck which read 'Silent Protest', which he also made his profile picture on X. He refused to speak on the issue.