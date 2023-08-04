RS chairman refers complaints against Derek O'Brien, Raghav Chadha to privileges committee

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred complaints related to the privilege of the House against TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Raghav Chadha to the privileges committee for further examination.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat said the complaint against O'Brien was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members Laxmikant Bajpayee and Surendra Singh Nagar, while that against Chadha was filed by Sushil Kumar Modi and Deepak Prakash.

"On consideration of the facts, the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," according to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat late on Thursday night.