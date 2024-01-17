Parliament security breach accused Sagar Sharma talked about "dying for nation" in his diary

Sagar Sharma, one of the two men who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters, maintained a diary in which he often wrote "Inquilab Zindabad" on top of the page and at one stage talked about "dying for the nation".

"I have given my life to the nation. I have taken a step towards freedom. Now the turn will come to die for the nation. I have already rested a lot," he wrote in Hindi on 13 June, 2015.

Sharma (28), a resident of Ramnagar in Lucknow, maintained the diary from 2015 to 2021, keeping it along with his books that included crime novels and a Hindi translation of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, police officials said.

Family members of Sharma gave the diary to the local police who then handed it over to their Delhi counterparts investigating Wednesday's security breach in Parliament.

The diary entries are not regular. It included his thoughts on society, poems and couplets by revolutionaries and freedom fighters.

In one such entry, Sharma wrote "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai" -- a couplet that was made famous by Ram Prasad Bismil as a war cry during the British rule.