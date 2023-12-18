Parliament security breach: Centre asks states for nominations for jt secy (security)

After the major security breach in Parliament last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on 14 December asked chief secretaries of all state governments to send nominations for the post of joint secretary (security) in the Lok Sabha secretariat, which has been vacant for 48 days.

The JS (security) heads all security of Parliament. The post was last held by Raghubir Lal, a 1997-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who was transferred to his home state in early November. Last year, the deputation tenure of Lal was extended up to 20 October. Since then, a director-level officer has been looking after the work of the JS on a temporary basis.

The government is also expected to fill the post of DG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the force is responsible for Parliament security. Currently, Anish Dayal, DG ITBP, is holding dual charge as DG CRPF.

A letter has been sent to all states, except Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and the Union Territories, asking for names at the level of IG rank officials for the post.