Parliament security breach: Centre asks states for nominations for jt secy (security)
The post was last held by Raghubir Lal, a 1997-batch officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who was transferred to his home state in early November
After the major security breach in Parliament last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on 14 December asked chief secretaries of all state governments to send nominations for the post of joint secretary (security) in the Lok Sabha secretariat, which has been vacant for 48 days.
The JS (security) heads all security of Parliament. The post was last held by Raghubir Lal, a 1997-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who was transferred to his home state in early November. Last year, the deputation tenure of Lal was extended up to 20 October. Since then, a director-level officer has been looking after the work of the JS on a temporary basis.
The government is also expected to fill the post of DG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the force is responsible for Parliament security. Currently, Anish Dayal, DG ITBP, is holding dual charge as DG CRPF.
A letter has been sent to all states, except Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and the Union Territories, asking for names at the level of IG rank officials for the post.
“I am directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that the Lok Sabha Secretariat is in the process for filling up of post of Joint Secretary (Security) in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix in Lok Sabha Secretariat to be filled up on deputation basis amongst officers of Indian Police Service empanelled to hold IG level posts at the Centre," stated under secretary Sanjeev Kumar.
“The state governments are, therefore, requested to send nominations of eligible and willing IPS officers to this ministry latest by December 20 through e-mail. While forwarding the nominations, the vigilance status may also be intimated,” the MHA official also wrote.
On 13 December, two men — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, and opened canisters that emitted yellow smoke. Meanwhile, two others — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship will not be allowed)" outside the Parliament premises.
BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodiga Pratap Simha had issued the passes to one of the intruders. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the incident and arrested five people so far, including the four involved in the incidents.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines