Parliament security breach: Delhi Police arrests another accused from UP's Jalaun

The Delhi Police have taken into custody a man from Jalaun's Orai in connection with the security breach at Parliament on 13 December, Jalaun Superintendent of Police (SP), Iraj Raja, said.

The man was identified as Atul Kulshrestha, 50, a father of four, from Orai's Ram Nagar locality.

The SP added that the Delhi Police has taken Kulshrestha to Delhi.

"A team of Delhi Police came here and have taken one person to Delhi with them. The team did not share many details about this with us," said Raja.

Kulshrestha, according to people who are aware of the development, was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fans Club, a social media page/group, of which the five accused arrested for the security breach were members.

At least one of the accused had chatted with him in the group.

Kulshrestha, a high school dropout who hails from a modest family, is said to have engaged in Left-driven activities. He is known for his steadfast belief in Leftist ideology in Orai. He was part of the group on social media like the five accused arrested in the case.

