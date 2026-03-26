Parliamentary panel backs flexible monument buffer zones, sparks conservation concerns

A parliamentary panel has called for the swift passage of amendments to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, advocating more “flexible” buffer zones around protected monuments — a proposal that has triggered concern among conservationists and heritage experts.

The recommendations were made in a report on the Demands for Grants (2026–27) of the Ministry of Culture, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday by the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. The ministry informed the panel that the proposed amendments are ready to be introduced in Parliament.

At present, the law mandates a uniform 100-metre prohibited zone and a 200-metre regulated zone around all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), restricting construction and requiring prior approval for repairs or alterations. The proposed changes seek to make these limits site-specific, allowing adjustments based on local conditions.

The panel urged the government to expedite the amendment process, particularly the provisions allowing flexibility in buffer zones. It also recommended that the ASI establish clear standard operating procedures for denotification of sites, with decisions to be made within 90 days of receiving applications.

In addition, the committee pressed for a time-bound mechanism to handle requests for denotification, especially in cases involving essential public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals. It emphasised the need to prioritise staffing at ticketed monuments, noting concerns that several protected sites lack adequate personnel and are vulnerable to misuse.

A key financial recommendation in the report is the creation of a “ring-fenced” mechanism to reinvest part of the approximately ₹365 crore generated annually from ticket sales at centrally protected monuments. Currently, this revenue goes to the government exchequer and is not directly available for conservation or maintenance.

The panel has asked the Ministry of Culture to submit a detailed proposal within six months on earmarking a portion of this revenue for monument upkeep. It also encouraged structured community participation in conservation efforts, drawing on initiatives such as ‘Adopt a Heritage’, and called for guidelines to involve local volunteers and groups in routine maintenance.

The report further highlighted the need for an action plan on underwater archaeology, including expedition timelines, budget allocations, international collaborations and mechanisms for documenting and publicly sharing findings through a digital repository.

However, the proposal to introduce “flexible” buffer zones has ignited a wider debate over the balance between development and heritage conservation.

Supporters of the move argue that the existing one-size-fits-all restrictions have imposed severe constraints on residents living near heritage sites, particularly in densely populated cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. They contend that site-specific regulations would allow more practical urban planning, enabling necessary repairs, housing improvements and infrastructure development without prolonged delays.

Urban planners and some experts also believe that tailored buffer zones could lead to more context-sensitive conservation, rather than rigid enforcement of uniform distances that may not suit every monument.