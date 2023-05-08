Parliamentary panel expresses concern on reduced allocation for MGNREGS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development has expressed concern to note that the Budget Estimates for Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme MGNREGS has been reduced by Rs 29,400 crore for 2023-24 when compared to Revised Estimates of 2022-23.

" ... concerned to note that the Budget Estimates for MGNREGS has been reduced by Rs 29,400 crore for 2023-24 when compared to Revised Estimates of 2022-23. The Act governing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme provides 'Right to Work' to such deprived sections of the rural populace who are willing to work," said the Committee's 29th report on Demand for Grants (2023-24).



The report noted that the scheme is a last resort of succor for the jobless section who do not have any other means to feed them and their family members.