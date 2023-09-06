Party's word supreme, says Sidhu to Punjab Congress leaders opposing alliance with AAP

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday said the decision of the party high command is supreme, his remark coming in response to state Congress leaders opposing any alliance with the AAP in Punjab. The statement of the cricketer-turned-politician came amid strong reservations by the Punjab Congress leaders over any alliance with the ruling party in the state.

"The decision of the party high command is supreme. It is for a greater cause, National interest has been kept paramount to honour the spirit of the constitution and to free the enchained institutions which draw their strength from constitutional values," Sidhu posted on X.

"Petty perish pump politics loaded with selfish vested interests should be discarded for safeguarding our DEMOCRACY. Elections are not fought for the next election, they are fought for the next generation. Long live INDIA. Jurrega BHARAT," he posted.