Congress joins farmers protest against AAP govt in Punjab

Seeking financial packages from the Centre and compensation from the Mann government for the damaged crops, thousands of farmers led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) marched towards Chandigarh on Tuesday, August 22.

They were joined by the Congress in Mohali.

However, as per the Tribune, 75 per cent of the Mohali police force along with the RPF, has been deployed on the ground to stop farmers from reaching Chandigarh, but some of them managed to slip away.

Joining the farmers' protest, Congress attacked both — the Mann government in Punjab and Khattar government in Haryana for the crackdown on farmers. "What crime have farmers committed?" asked Haryana Congress.