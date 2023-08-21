Thousands of farmers arrested by Punjab police, Haryana cops stop Chandigarh march
Launching a statewide crackdown, Punjab police conducted raids in several parts of the state and arrested the farmers
Thousands of farmers belonging to 16 different farmers’ unions have been arrested by the Punjab police on Monday.
Launching a statewide crackdown, Punjab police conducted raids in several parts of the state and arrested the farmers. Similarly, Haryana police have also conducted raids and arrested farmers.
Farmers in both the states have been demanding financial packages for the flood-affected farmers.
Farmers under the aegis of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) were marching towards Chandigarh to take part in a planned protest when they were arrested.
However, thousands of them were arrested mid-way by the AAP government in Punjab and Khattar government in Haryana.
In Punjab, while police started arresting farmers in the morning, in Haryana they were arrested mid-way.
Demanding compensation to the flood-affected farmers, several farm unions in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against their respective governments.
We demand Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for flood-hit farmers, KMSC had said.
The farm union has also demanded Rs 50,000 crore from the central government for the state in order to provide a permanent solution to the floods. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh for whose pucca houses have been damaged in the floods is one of the main demands put forth by the farm unions.
Interestingly, the AAP government which is often at the loggerheads with the Central government, refused to ‘beg’ before the Modi government.
The Punjab government has enough money in the State Disaster Relief Fund and it will compensate each and every flood-affected farmers, CM Man had said.
India’s largest farmers’ union the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has condemned the preventive arrests of these union leaders.
As per the Tribune, negotiations between senior officers of Chandigarh and Punjab Police with the union leaders led by Sarvan Singh Pandher failed.
Union leaders reportedly also met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday night. He assured them that he would ask the officers of both Punjab and Haryana to hear their grievances.
Published: 21 Aug 2023, 3:48 PM