Punjab floods: 41 killed, over 1,600 people living in relief camps

41 people were killed while 1,616 are still living in 173 relief camps following the devastating floods that hit Punjab recently, officials said on Tuesday.

Nineteen districts -- Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot -- were affected by the floods.

The government and rescue agencies evacuated to safety 27,286 people from waterlogged areas, the officials said.

According to a revenue department report, 41 people died in the floods.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.