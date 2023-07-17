Process and settle flood claims in North India quickly: IRDAI to insurance companies

India’s insurance sector regulator has instructed general insurance and standalone health insurance companies to process and settle the claims arising out of floods in north India as fast they can.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the general and health insurance companies have been instructed to mobilise all resources to ensure immediate service response including engaging the services of investigators, surveyors, and loss adjustors for quick settlement of claims arising out of the havoc created by the floods.

Floods in North India (July 2023) have caused widespread loss to property (homes and businesses) and infrastructure in various states, the IRDAI said.