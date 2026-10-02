Passenger removed from IndiGo flight after emergency exit alarm in Hyderabad

A passenger was removed from an IndiGo flight at Hyderabad airport after an emergency exit sensor alarm was triggered

Police said he touched the handle after being moved to an emergency exit row during boarding

The passenger said the contact was accidental; an investigation is underway

A passenger was removed from an IndiGo flight bound for Kadapa after he touched an emergency exit handle and triggered a security alarm during boarding at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early on Friday.

Airline staff alerted the authorities, and the passenger was handed over to airport police. A case has been registered at the RGIA Police Station.

According to police, the passenger had been moved from the ninth row to the second row, which they identified as an emergency exit seating area. He touched the exit handle while settling into his seat, setting off the sensor alarm.

Although the incident was initially described as an alleged attempt to open the emergency door, the passenger told police that he had touched the handle unintentionally. Investigators are examining the circumstances.