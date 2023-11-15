Passengers vandalise Punjab station over cancellation of Bihar-bound special train

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Punjab's Sirhind railway station after a special train to Bihar's Katihar was cancelled on Tuesday, 14 November. Irked by the cancellation, hundreds of passengers waiting for the train vandalised the railway station.

According to Northern Railway officials, some angry passengers reportedly pelted stones after they came to know that the train which was supposed to leave for Katihar was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said that connecting rake got delayed and the train was put back at 3 a.m. He said that regular announcements have been made at the railway station.