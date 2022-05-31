Patna: 1000 sanitation labourers missing, outsourcing firm on radar
The Municipal Corporation of Patna (MCP) has asked an outsourcing company to provide details of 1,000 sanitation labourers who are said to have disappeared from the ground
The Municipal Corporation of Patna (MCP) has asked an outsourcing company to provide details of 1,000 sanitation labourers who are said to have disappeared from the ground.
Animesh Kumar Parashar, the municipal commissioner of Patna, smelt a possible scam after he received complaints from several areas of Patna.
The complainants have said that sanitation work is not taking place in several areas and waste material is piling up there.
"MCP has given a contract to an outsourcing company for the sanitation work in the municipal areas. The company has hired 1,000 employees for the sanitation work and is receiving their salaries but not clearing and disposing off the waste material," Parashar said.
"We have served show-cause notice to the alleged outsourcing company to bring the 1,000 labourers before us. If we do not get a satisfactory reply from it, we will take appropriate action against it," he said.
"The outsourcing company has mentioned the strength of the employees as higher and is receiving money as salaries. It could be a scam," sources said.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines