Patriotic sparks light up Kolkata’s fireworks bazaars ahead of Diwali

Fireworks are arriving from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu as well as Champahati and Nungi in South 24 Parganas, and all are NEERI-certified green crackers, adhering to environmental norms while offering spectacular visual effects. Innovative items designed for children — such as fish-shaped crackers that glide across the ground and toy gun sparklers — are delighting the young and young at heart.

Bazi Hut, Baba Bhootnath Fireworks, Lokenath Bazi Centre, and S & S Classic Academy are among the prominent stalls where names like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Tiranga Sparklers’, and ‘Operation Sindoor’ adorn the fireworks, blending festive joy with patriotic sentiment.

Parents are already making their selections: Amit Bagaria, a resident of Belgachhia, shared, “My three-year-old son will love the helicopter-shaped firecrackers that hover 4-5 feet before bursting. I have bought 10 for Kali Puja on 20 October and Diwali on 21 October.”

This year, the West Bengal government has raised the permissible noise limit for firecrackers from 90 decibels to 125 decibels, and the WBPCB has allowed two hours of bursting on the evenings of 20-21 October. Officials, along with Kolkata Police, are monitoring the markets to ensure compliance with safety regulations — each stall is required to maintain three feet of spacing and be equipped with a fire extinguisher, two buckets of water, and a sand bucket.

Across West Bengal, 163 ‘bazi bazars’ have opened and will remain operational until 20 October, transforming the city into a kaleidoscope of lights, colours, and patriotic fervour, as Kolkata prepares to welcome the festive nights of Kali Puja and Diwali in grand, glittering style.

