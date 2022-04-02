Pawar slams BJP for trying to 'spread bitterness' in society; says maintaining harmony a challenge

"Satara, or for that matter, Maharashtra had leadership who worked for the development or to bring people together. But today, efforts are being made in the country to divide people on basis of religion," Pawar said.



Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad fought for the country's freedom and worked to build it. But presently, the country's leadership is trying to defame these people, the former Union minister alleged.



The country is currently being led by a party, which has a different thought process. Politics previously connected people, but now attempts are being made at the country to divide people on religious lines, he said.



"Recently, in BJP-ruled Karnataka, a 'fatwa' was issued by some organisations, where people were asked not to buy anything from the shops run by members from a minority community. This type of bitterness is being spread by those elements who are in power in states. How will this country go ahead and how will we maintain harmony is a question," Pawar said.