Paytm cuts jobs amid restructuring exercise, disburses bonus

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, has begun to lay off an undisclosed number of employees amid a restructuring exercise, along with facilitating outplacement assistance to those affected.

The company said in a statement that it is also disbursing bonuses which were due to employees, “ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.”

“One97 Communications Limited (OCL) is providing outplacement support to employees which have resigned as a part of the restructuring efforts by the company,” it said.