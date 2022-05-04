PCI employee, head constable held in cheating case

A Press Club of India employee was held along with a Delhi Police head constable for allegedly cheating a physically-challenged man to the tune of several lakh rupees on the pretext of providing him a job in Indian Railways.



An FIR was lodged with the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.



One S. Pradad Sangu, a disabled man of Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh, had alleged that he was cheated to the tune of several lakhs by a Delhi Police constable identified as Om Pal Yadav on the pretext of providing him a job of Ticket Collector in Indian Railways. In September, he got an FIR lodged against the accused with the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Later, it was learnt that a Press Club of India employee Ganesh Uniyal was also involved in the crime.