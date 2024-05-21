PDP supports INDIA bloc on ideological basis, says Mehbooba Mufti

"The Constitution is the foundation of our country and we need (to protect) it desperately as otherwise no rights will be left with us. They (BJP) not only want to change the Constitution but also finish the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, notwithstanding what they are saying," Mehbooba, a former J&K chief minister, said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that he never uttered a word against the minorities in his election rallies, she said, "He can take a U-turn because he is the Prime Minister … The reality is that BJP has fallen so low after feeling that their 400-plus seats target is not achievable and their Hindu-Muslim narrative has found no takers among the voters."

She said the Congress's manifesto which talks about generating employment for youth and women empowerment, has frightened the BJP.

Without naming either the NC or the Appni Party, the PDP president alleged that an atmosphere of fear has been created in Rajouri by two parties, one of which has issued a 'fatwa' (decree) that hell awaits those who do not vote for a particular candidate, while the other is using official machinery to blackmail the voters.

"It is wrong to play 'Peer-Mureed' (spiritual leader and disciple), which is a noble relationship not driven by vote bank politics … Religion should not be brought into politics," Mehbooba said, referring to Mian Altaf, who is revered by Gujjars as their spiritual leader.

Referring to the Apni Party, she said it is taking cover behind the BJP to blackmail people and calling up officers and threatening them with transfers.

"What I observed after meeting various delegations, one community (Gujjars) is afraid of the 'fatwa' politics, and the other (Pahari) community fears being harassed at the hands of the administration if it openly come out in support of PDP.

"The BJP knows very well that the parties it is backing will lose their deposit in Kashmir. Their only aim is to keep Mehbooba away from parliament," she said.