Peace-making bids post-violence give no immunity to Jahangirpuri trouble makers: Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it would investigate the role of any man suspected of fomenting communal trouble recently in the capital's Jahagirpuri area despite his purported contribution to the restoration of peace in the area after the violence.

Northwest Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani made the assertion a day after the arrest of a Jahangirpuri resident, Tabrez Alam, accused of being involved in the Jahagirpuri violence though he was later seen acting as a member of the peace committee formed by the police.

During the investigation, if a person is found involved in the incident, action will be taken against him although he might have helped the force in urging the public to maintain peace and harmony, DCP Rangnani said.