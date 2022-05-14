Peace shall only prevail when people's rights, dignity protected: CJI

Justice Ramana said sadly, post-independence, judicial infrastructure has not been over-hauled to meet the demands of growing needs of modern India.



"We are far behind in making our courts inclusive and accessible. If we don't attend to this urgently, the constitutional ideal of access to justice would stand defeated... The condition of judicial infrastructure across the country is far from satisfactory. Courts are operating from rented accommodations and under deplorable conditions."



The CJI added that one of the major challenges to the protection of rule of law and human rights is the inability of the formal justice system to deliver speedy and affordable justice to all.



"The justice delivery mechanism in India is very complex and expensive. The judiciary must be at its innovative best to ensure that the challenges to its working are met with just and constitutional measures", he said and added that in a country like India, where a vast digital divide still exists, much needs to be done in order to harness the full potential of technological innovations.



Citing Winston Churchill, the CJI said: "We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us... Although the persons who will occupy this building would be the members of the Bar, the Bench and their support staff, we must not forget that the focal point of any justice delivery system is the litigant, who is the justice seeker."