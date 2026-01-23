Peaceful namaz, Basant Panchami at Bhojshala–Kamal Maula complex

Amid an extensive security deployment and tight administrative choreography, Basant Panchami prayers unfolded on Friday at the contested Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, with thousands of Hindus performing puja and a small group of Muslims offering namaz in separate areas. Officials reported no disturbances anywhere in the district, calling the outcome a smooth execution of the Supreme Court’s directives.

The 11th-century ASI-protected monument was effectively turned into a fortress, with around 8,000 personnel stationed across the site and adjoining areas. Hindu devotees began arriving from sunrise, conducting akhand or continuous puja to goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) until sunset, while 15 to 17 Muslims offered Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm at another designated location inside the premises.

District magistrate Priyank Mishra said, “Following the Supreme Court’s directives, a meeting was held with both the parties and they were briefed about the arrangements. Both the parties were given separate places to observe their respective religious practices.” He added that the puja and namaz concluded without hindrance and “peace and order prevailed throughout the district”.

However, local resident Imran Khan alleged that officials escorted about 20 Muslims to the complex on the pretext of offering namaz inside the mosque area, but “it did not materialise”. “We were kept at a location near the mosque, but no official came to meet us later, and we were unable to offer namaz there. The administration has betrayed us,” he said.

Asked about the complaint, Mishra declined detailed comment, saying, “I would not like to comment on this. I will only officially say that 15 to 17 members of the Muslim community offered namaz peacefully at the designated place, as per the arrangements made in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives. The community had discussed the symbolic namaz with us beforehand.” Responding to allegations that “outsiders” were brought in for prayers, he said, “I don’t think the (Supreme Court’s) directives mentioned where the people (worshippers) should be from.”