Peaceful namaz, Basant Panchami at Bhojshala–Kamal Maula complex
Hindus conduct akhand puja, small Muslim group offers Friday namaz under SC-guided security arrangements
Amid an extensive security deployment and tight administrative choreography, Basant Panchami prayers unfolded on Friday at the contested Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, with thousands of Hindus performing puja and a small group of Muslims offering namaz in separate areas. Officials reported no disturbances anywhere in the district, calling the outcome a smooth execution of the Supreme Court’s directives.
The 11th-century ASI-protected monument was effectively turned into a fortress, with around 8,000 personnel stationed across the site and adjoining areas. Hindu devotees began arriving from sunrise, conducting akhand or continuous puja to goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) until sunset, while 15 to 17 Muslims offered Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm at another designated location inside the premises.
District magistrate Priyank Mishra said, “Following the Supreme Court’s directives, a meeting was held with both the parties and they were briefed about the arrangements. Both the parties were given separate places to observe their respective religious practices.” He added that the puja and namaz concluded without hindrance and “peace and order prevailed throughout the district”.
However, local resident Imran Khan alleged that officials escorted about 20 Muslims to the complex on the pretext of offering namaz inside the mosque area, but “it did not materialise”. “We were kept at a location near the mosque, but no official came to meet us later, and we were unable to offer namaz there. The administration has betrayed us,” he said.
Asked about the complaint, Mishra declined detailed comment, saying, “I would not like to comment on this. I will only officially say that 15 to 17 members of the Muslim community offered namaz peacefully at the designated place, as per the arrangements made in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives. The community had discussed the symbolic namaz with us beforehand.” Responding to allegations that “outsiders” were brought in for prayers, he said, “I don’t think the (Supreme Court’s) directives mentioned where the people (worshippers) should be from.”
Inside the complex, Hindu rituals opened with the installation of an image of goddess Saraswati by members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, followed by Vedic chanting, a havan, and hours-long queues that stretched until dusk. The complex was festooned with flower garlands and saffron flags as processions of devotees, including large numbers of women, arrived through the afternoon.
“We are delighted. We made grand preparations for the Basant Panchami puja. We are grateful to the Supreme Court for allowing akhand puja at Bhojshala,” said Ashok Jain, a patron of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti. Sarika Sharma, visiting with her family, added: “We feel very happy to have a darshan of goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. We want a permanent solution to the Bhojshala issue soon.” Union minister Savitri Thakur also attended, saying, “The Vagdevi temple is a centre of our faith,” while welcoming the court’s intervention.
The site has long been the subject of competing claims: Hindu groups view it as a Saraswati temple, while Muslims identify it as Kamal Maula Mosque. After prolonged disputes, the ASI in 2003 ordered Hindus could worship there on Tuesdays and Muslims could offer namaz on Fridays. Because Basant Panchami fell on a Friday this year, both communities asserted access rights, prompting the Supreme Court to clarify on Thursday that Hindus could worship from sunrise to sunset and Muslims could offer namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm.
Separately, VHP international president Alok Kumar declared that the organisation intends to build a grand Vagdevi temple on the site by 2034, “after completing the legal process”, modelled on the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He said the consecrated idol of Vagdevi currently in a London museum would be housed there, claiming the original temple dates to 1034.
With PTI inputs
