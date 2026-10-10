Peaceful protest no crime just because those in power don't like it: Calcutta HC

Calcutta High Court quashes FIR and consequential proceedings against six School Service Commission job aspirants.

Court says peaceful protest and dissent are integral to democracy and do not become offences merely because authorities disapprove.

FIR fails to establish essential ingredients of unlawful assembly and other alleged offences.

The Calcutta High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against six School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants booked for protesting against alleged recruitment irregularities in 2021, observing that a peaceful demonstration does not become an offence merely because it is unwelcome to those in authority, as per a LiveLaw report.

The court made the observations while quashing an FIR registered at Bidhannagar North Police Station in connection with a demonstration held on 5 August 2021. The protest was organised by SSC job aspirants against alleged irregularities in recruitment.

Justice Anuj Singh held that the FIR failed to establish the essential ingredients of the offences invoked against the protesters, including unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and alleged violations of COVID-19-related restrictions.

"It is an unavoidable inference that the Petitioners are being punished for the protest, making it a vexatious and frivolous proceeding," the court observed.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Trina Halder and others seeking the quashing of the FIR. According to the police complaint, the candidates had assembled near Mayukh Bhawan in Salt Lake and were proceeding towards Bikash Bhawan while raising slogans to press their demands.