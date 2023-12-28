Pegasus used to target Wire founding editor Anand Mangnale: Amnesty International

The Pegasus spyware was used by an unknown government agency to compromise the mobile phones of news website the Wire’s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and the South Asia editor of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting project, Anand Mangnale, an investigation by human rights organisation Amnesty International and the Washington Post alleged today, 28 December.

According to a Reuters report, forensic analysis of Mangnale's iPhone had revealed a hacking attempt in August, triggering a wave of concerns over national security and calls for stricter IT regulations.