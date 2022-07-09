People being divided for political opportunism: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said people of the country were being divided for "political opportunism".

Sen also lamented that the colonial practice of imprisoning people due to political reasons is still being continued, decades after India gained independence.

"There is an effort to divide Indians...create a rift in the co-existence of Hindus and Muslims on account of political opportunism," he said during a virtual address at the centenary celebration of 'Anandabazar Patrika'.