People have clearly rejected ideology of BJP and RSS: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a "fearful atmosphere" was created for Dalits, the poor, backwards, and minorities in the state, but his government will create a sense of security among these people and this work has already begun.



"As soon as our government came to power, I have given strict instructions to the police officers to take decisive action against those who create an atmosphere of fear in the society and disrupt harmony through social media. Moral policing will not be allowed in the state anymore," he said while interacting with representatives of the Eddelu Karnataka organisation.



"Our government will work as per the expectations of the people. We will require Rs 59,000 crore annually to implement the five guarantees promised during the election. The financial requirement is Rs 41,000 crore for the remaining months of the current year," he said.