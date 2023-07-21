People should raise voices against corruption, says Priyanka in Gwalior

Congress General Secretary on Friday appealed to people of Madhya Pradesh to raise their voices strongly against corruption under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Priyanka said she would hold people of the state responsible for their condition in Madhya Pradesh, because they have handed over power to corrupt people.

Priyanka also appealed to people to ask Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about his Rs. 22,000 announcements. The Congress leader made these remarks while addressing ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Mela Maidan in Gwalior district on Friday.