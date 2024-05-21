People's resentment will ensure BJP's defeat, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, 21 May, that the growing resentment against BJP's politics of hate coupled with PDA's resolve to protect the Constitution will spell defeat for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The poll plank of SP -- PDA, stands for 'Pichhade' (Backward classes), Dalits, and 'Alpsankhyak' (Minorities).

"People are breaking all barriers of caste and religion to vote against the BJP because of growing anger against the party's politics of hate and negativity. If people spread negativity and hatred, it comes back to haunt them," he said in a statement.

Akhilesh added that people were so peeved with the BJP that 140 crore people in the country would not even spare 140 seats for the BJP.

He said the BJP govt at the Centre will change and so will the cabinet of ministers.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said those who take pride in using bulldozers against the poor, have not used it against anyone involved in the paper leak.