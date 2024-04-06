AAP slams poll body for rejecting Haryana rally plea using abusive language
Party leaders said they had applied for the permission for 7 April programmes on the designated portal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll programmes from the Election Commission concerned was denied with abusive language in the reply.
Taking strong cognisance of the matter, Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana's Kaithal, ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed police to conduct a thorough probe.
Sushil Gupta, the Haryana unit chief of the AAP who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, said the party had sought permission for two poll programmes on 7 April.
Kaithal is located within the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.
"In the reply we received, in one case, it was mentioned in writing that the permission had been rejected. In another, abuses were mentioned in the column where reasons for either approval or rejection have to be given," Gupta said.
Nothing can be more shameful than the use of such objectionable language, he said while requesting the Election Commission for strict action in the matter.
AAP leaders said they had applied for permission for the 7 April programmes on the designated portal.
When contacted, Prakash said five computer operators were suspended, and police were directed to investigate the matter.
He did not rule out the possibility that the portal might have been hacked.
The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting 19 April, and the counting of votes will be taken up on 4 June. Haryana goes to the polls on 25 May.
