AAP slams poll body for rejecting Haryana rally plea using abusive language

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll programmes from the Election Commission concerned was denied with abusive language in the reply.

Taking strong cognisance of the matter, Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana's Kaithal, ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed police to conduct a thorough probe.

Sushil Gupta, the Haryana unit chief of the AAP who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, said the party had sought permission for two poll programmes on 7 April.

Kaithal is located within the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.