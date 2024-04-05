See you soon outside: AAP leader Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter from the Tihar Jail to the people of his Assembly segment, comparing his plight with the atrocities committed by the British against India's freedom fighters, and asserting his commitment to education for children.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister, who was arrested on 26 February 2023 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, also expressed hope that he would be out of jail soon.

"Will meet you soon outside. The British rulers also had the arrogance of power and sent people to jail in false cases," Sisodia said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, who spent many years in prison, were his inspiration.

A Delhi court is scheduled to hear Sisodia's bail plea on Saturday. A photo of his letter, shared by AAP on its official X handle, shows it was written by Sisodia, who is lodged in jail number 1 of the Tihar prison complex, on 15 March.

In the letter addressed to the people of his Patparganj Assembly segment in east Delhi, Sisodia said a struggle for good education and schools for children is underway, just as people fought for the country's freedom. "Education revolution zindabad. Love you all," Sisodia, who also served as the education minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest, added.

He said his love for the people of his segment has grown in jail and they are his strength. "I am getting around a dozen letters from Patparganj and different parts of the country every day," the AAP leader said.