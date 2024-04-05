The BJP is responsible for the liquor scam: AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, 5 April said the senior leadership of the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference two days after coming out of jail, Singh accused the BJP of pressurising Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement against Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on 21 March in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Singh, who was also arrested in connection with the case, said action was taken against Raghav Magunta's father -- YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy -- on 16 September, 2022.