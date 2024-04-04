Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

A day after being released from Tihar Jail, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday, 4 April, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place in New Delhi, saying he prayed for good sense to prevail over the BJP-led Central government.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The way chief ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand were sent to jail, is the beginning of "dictatorship" in the country, he said at Rajghat.

"They are preparing to send other chief ministers to jail. It is very dangerous for democracy and Constitution in the country and we need to fight against it," he told reporters.

Mahatma Gandhi fought against the British rulers because there was no freedom to speak and live at that time, he said, claiming that the same situation has arisen now after 77 years of Independence.

"I came here for paying tribute and seek blessings of Mahatma Gandhi. I prayed for good sense to prevail over this government so that it stops toying with freedom of the people, democracy and Constitution in the country," said the Rajya Sabha MP.