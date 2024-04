Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says not time to celebrate but struggle

A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday, 3 April, and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.

Singh had been lodged in a high-security prison in the national capital since 13 October, 2023. He came out through the gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad". The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.