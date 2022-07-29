Persons with mental illnesses should not be left at mercy of family members: NHRC chairperson

Persons with mental illnesses should not be left at the mercy of family members, NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has said.

A delegation of the NHRC led by its chairperson visited and inspected the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, Agra, and also held a workshop on July 27-28, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission also said justice Mishra exhorted that "persons with mental illnesses are not to be left at the mercy of family members".

Justice Mishra said he was appalled to learn that family members disown persons affected by mental illness and allow them to languish in mental healthcare institutions.